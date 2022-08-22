We asked for your views following Tottenham's win over Wolves.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Neil: A hard-fought victory but I feel Spurs have developed an unhealthy habit of poor first-half performances followed by a much improved second period. This developed at the end of last season and seems to have continued. Conte is doing a fine job and the team still needs development.

Andrew: At last a Spurs team with steel, grit and determination to work hard when the going is tough. Antonio Conte has improved players that are willing to work and gets the best out of the squad that want to work with him. Top four should be achieved, but no doubt that’s not enough for Conte.

Roger: This was a fine victory over a dangerous team. Ivan Perisic’s ability to beat an opponent and centre the ball in almost one movement was exemplary. Well done to Harry Kane for 250 goals. Greaves remains the greatest I have seen for Spurs but he is definitely second.

Keith: I feel Conte is slowly getting to know his squad in matchday situations. I’m just waiting for Bissouma to start and Spence. It’s evolution not revolution with Conte!