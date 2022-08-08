'Senesi deal is huge for Bournemouth'

Bournemouth saw off competition from other clubs to land defender Marcos Senesi, according to chief executive Neill Blake.

Senesi, 25, completed a move from Feyenoord on Monday and has joined the Cherries on a four-year deal.

The former San Lorenzo defender made his debut for Argentina in June.

"This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad," said Blake.

"There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so for him to choose to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.

"Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club’s ambition and we are all looking forward to seeing Marcos in an AFC Bournemouth shirt.”