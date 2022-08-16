Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he wasn't tempted to throw on striker Alfredo Morelos in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven and explained how Antonio Colak gave his side "the energy they needed".

"His work-rate when we don’t have the ball is really good," the Dutchman told BT Sport. "He scored a great goal. I’m happy with his performance.

"It’s not only with the ball, it’s without it and he brought energy as well."

On the first leg of the Champions League play-off tie, the Ibrox manager added: "It was very close, the differences aren’t that big. The tie is open. We go next week and still have the chance to go through. PSV are an excellent team they showed that today."