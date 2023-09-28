Rangers v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Rangers have lost just one of their last 16 league meetings with Aberdeen (W11 D4), a 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie in April last season.

Aberdeen have lost each of their last three league visits to Rangers and haven’t lost more in a row at Ibrox since May 2009 (run of 6).

Rangers have only failed to score at Ibrox once in their last 60 Scottish Premiership matches there; that blank, though, did come this season in a 1-0 defeat to Celtic.

Aberdeen have yet to win away in the league this season (D2 L1), and are winless on the road in their last six in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L4).