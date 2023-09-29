St Mirren showing what can be done - McInnes

Derek McInnes believes Kilmarnock can take inspiration from St Mirren, with the Paisley side flying high in the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock finished 10th in the league last season while the Buddies secured a top-six finish for the first time since 1985 and have carried that momentum into the current campaign.

St Mirren currently sit second, unbeaten in their first six league games and just two points behind league leaders Celtic, and McInnes wants Killie to learn from their progress.

"St Mirren were a reference to us at the start of the season," he said before the sides meet at Rugby Park this weekend.

"Even though we never lost to them last season, we looked at them and the things they did right and they’ve continued that at the start of this campaign.

"I think it shows what can be done and we’re working towards that. Winning tomorrow would go a long way to feeling better about ourselves [after Tuesday's Viaplay Cup defeat].

"In comparison to last year, I feel as though we’re competing really well and we’re always in the game. We’ve got good players, good types, players that are desperate to do well for the club, and hopefully we can get back to winning ways tomorrow."