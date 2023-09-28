Everton v Luton Town: Pick of the stats

This is the first meeting between Everton and Luton in any competition since October 2007, with the Toffees winning a League Cup tie 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

After their 3-1 win at Brentford, Everton are looking to pick up successive league wins for only the second time since the start of last season, previously doing so in September/October 2022 against West Ham and Southampton.

Luton are yet to win in the Premier League in five games (D1 L4); in their Football League history, only in 1959-60 (7 games), 1971-72 (7 games) and 1974-75 (9 games) have they ever failed to win their opening six or more matches of a campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 48th Premier League goal in Everton’s 3-1 win over Brentford, and two goals in this game would see him become only the fourth player to score 50 in the competition for the Toffees, along with Romelu Lukaku (68), Duncan Ferguson (60) and Tim Cahill (56).