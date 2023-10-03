Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Motherwell have once again broken my heart. It’s not very often I let a defeat against the Old Firm affect me but this time it has left a mark.

We had created so many chances, we played physically and refused to lie down to Celtic and it was all for nothing. Losing a goal with only three minutes to spare is cruel enough. But to then equalise in stoppage time and for them to score a second with virtually the last kick, it takes the wind out your sails.

There were many times during the match I did have to question what Brendan Rodgers had told the Celtic players to do as the amount of time wasted on injuries that were miraculously healed as soon as the match could resume was through the roof.

It certainly wasn’t a match I wish to relive and if we had a certain Dutchman up front, I reckon we could have won our last three games.

Until we address our lack of a consistent goalscorer, I can see us falling down the table and that’s the last thing we need after the strong start we had.

In hindsight, the worst thing we did was turn down the offer Louis Moult made to return to us. He was quoted in the press discussing how much he’d love to return and for some reason it never came to fruition. Now our star boy is tearing up the Championship with Dundee United.

Alas, things aren’t great right now but I do have hope we’ll get back to our winning ways soon.