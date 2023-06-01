Rico Lewis said playing Manchester United is "as big as it gets" and facing them in an FA Cup final is even better.

But with two huge finals coming up for Manchester City, the 18-year-old defender is placing equal importance on trying to win both the FA Cup and Champions League.

He told BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast: "The derby is as big as it gets for me.

"It could be FA Cup, could be Premier League could be anything, a derby is a derby and for it to be a final as well and the chance to pick up silverware over them is an added bonus to it.

"Obviously it is a massive game that I'm sure the lads are going to be ready for and everyone is excited for.

"A few hours before the game I could be a bit nervous about the result and what could go wrong and what could go right but as soon as the game kicks off I’m fully confident in myself and the team and what we can do and how we can handle the game.

"Every competition we want to win, it doesn’t matter what competition it is the end goal is always to get to the FA Cup final and win the competition. The FA Cup and Champions League finals are both just as important as each other and it can spur you on to win the next one so it’s just as important as the champions league final."

