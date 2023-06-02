Patrik Myslovic is expected to return to MSK Zilina, with Aberdeen opting not to formalise a move for the midfielder following a loan spell. (Press and Journal - subscription), external

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski says "only luck" saved him from a more serious injury after being taken off in the Dons' recent win over St Mirren. (Herald - subscription), external

Former Aberdeen defender Richie Byrne believes the Dons can reach the knockout stages of a European competition next season. (Press and Journal - subscription), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip