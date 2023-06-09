Rangers season review: 'They struggled in the big moments'

BBC Scotland pundit & former Rangers striker Rory Loy

While Rangers won the final derby against Celtic, by that point it was only for bragging rights.

They struggled in the big moments, and needed somebody to step up to the plate. Michael Beale needs to use the summer to find someone to do that.

While maybe it’s not good from a business sense, it’s good that Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are leaving - it’s an end of an era kind of at Rangers. A fresh start.

They need to get closer in the big moments. Under Beale they’ve shown consistency, they win games comfortably, but they need big players who can step up at big moments, who can hold their nerve and really change the direction of an Old Firm match.

BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English

Postecoglou leaving is spectacularly good news for Rangers. Beale is going to have it tough; there have the Champions League qualifiers to get through, and he needs to add significantly to the team.

There's a change happening at Rangers. I think they will look very different on and off the park next season. Whether they will be any more successful is another question.

