'I won't be missing the Champions League final for anything' - Walker

Kyle Walker has played down fears he could miss Saturday's Champions League final through injury.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told the media on Tuesday that Walker was "not good" after a "disturbance in his back".

But Walker told Sky Sports News: "I'm fine, I'm just getting old.

"I'm completely fine, it's just an extra day of recovery.

"I've played a lot of minutes over the last number of weeks so the manager said, 'Just stay inside and come Saturday you will be raring to go'.

"I'm fine, the minutes that I've played when everyone else was injured, I was there digging my heels in and getting through it. I won't be missing the Champions League final for anything."