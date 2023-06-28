West Ham fan James Jones tells BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast he would "take Kalvin Phillips tomorrow" as part of a swap deal for Declan Rice: "I know we were linked with Phillips before he made the switch to City. If you’re going to try to make the deal a little bit sweeter from West Ham’s point of view, then 100%.

"We are going to need to replace Declan Rice this summer. Technically, we’re not going to replace him because you can’t replace a player like Declan Rice. We’re going to need a player to come in and fill that gap in midfield and Kalvin Phillips is the obvious one. He is the obvious midfielder who may be available this summer.

"If we are able to build that into the deal it means Declan Rice can go on and win everything he deserves to win at Manchester City. I’d take Kalvin Phillips tomorrow.

"The structure of the deal needs to suit West Ham and, at the moment, the way Arsenal have tried to structure the deal hasn’t been favourable. He’s definitely going to go - we are expecting that and we did say bye to him.

"The pull of Pep Guardiola and the Treble winners will be too much. I’ve heard he has his heart set on Arsenal because he wants to stay in London, but the moment Guardiola comes knocking I just don’t see him turning that down."

