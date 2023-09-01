St Johnstone's injury list has eased slightly, with James Brown, Cammy MacPherson and Chris Kane all having returned to the squad last weekend.

But Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, Ross Sinclair, Callum Booth, Drey Wright and Tony Gallacher all remain unavailable.

New midfield loan signings - Coventry City's Ryan Howley and Burnley's Marcel Lewis - could make their Dundee debuts while defender Tyler French stepped up his comeback with a reserve outing.

But Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly remain out.