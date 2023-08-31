Callum Wilson is not fussy about who Newcastle face in the Champions League as he prepares to learn their group stage opponents.

The draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST and Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast it is simply a thrill to be involved.

"Every player wants to experience it so there is no team you do or do not want to get," he said.

"It's a competition for some of the best teams in the world and I feel that whoever you get will be a challenge. It's something you will have to rise up to if you want to progress.

"Don't get me wrong - the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all top teams you would like to play against, to see how you fare up and play in their stadiums.

"I'm excited like everyone else."

