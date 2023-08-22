Slobodan Maricic, Journalist, BBC Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a cult hero in Serbia.

He holds the record as the top scorer of the Serbian national team and he scored the dying-minute header against Portugal in Lisbon, which helped Serbia qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

But, more importantly, he’s perceived as an 'ordinary guy' that was always there for the national team, doing his best no matter who was the opponent.

He is one of the most adored players in the country, so that could be the reason why his transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal went without a lot of fuss in Serbia.

But it did not go so smoothly for the others, who got the critical message for “choosing big money over serious football”.

One of them is former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who in July also signed for Al-Hilal.

For years, Milinkovic-Savic (28) was one of the main characters of transfer rumours - Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid were just some of the clubs “on a verge of signing him”.

But that step in his career never came - after eight years in Rome, he made it to Al-Hilal for 40 million euros (£34m).

A month later, the four-time Asian Champions League winners snatched Mitrovic for 50 million euros (£42.6m), in one of the biggest transfers in the history of Serbian football.

Partizan, his former club from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, which is struggling financially in the last couple of years, is maybe the most satisfied.

They will receive about a million euros from the transfer, and they could use it to pay the electricity bills.

In an era when Serbian players receive millions of euros, the clubs that gave them basic education have no electricity in their stadiums.

