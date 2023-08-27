Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

There may have been some eyebrows raised when Villa were pumped at Newcastle in their opening game, but the side have shown it was merely an early blip.

Emery's men have since shown their true prowess, winning the next three games comfortably, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.

Villa looked dangerous everytime they came forward and their strong start saw Matty Cash's double come in the opening 20 minutes, having last scored for Villa in May 2022.

But it was Moussa Diaby - a club-record buy from Bayer Leverkusen - who was the standout player again. A constant threat in the final third, the French winger scored one goal and set up another.

Manager Unai Emery said: "It was really amazing because we know before the match it is very difficult to win here. They are so excited to play in the Premier League.

"We respect them a lot and we were very focussed and tried to correct the mistakes we made at Newcastle. Those three points for us are very important."