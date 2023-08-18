Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Eight of Nottingham Forest's nine Premier League wins last season came at the City Ground and it could be more of the same this campaign.

Chris Wood came off the bench, and scored six minutes later, to save Forest when a draw looked like the most likely outcome.

Wood replaced goal scorer Taiwo Awoniyi and performed a very similar role, highlighted the interchangeable nature of the forwards.

Serge Aurier was at the heart of this Forest victory, providing two inch-perfect crosses for the forwards to head home.

He assisted two goals in a single game for the second time in his career – the previous instance was for Tottenham Hotspur in May 2021, also against Sheffield United.

Next up for Forest is a trip to Old Trafford. If they want to remain in the league again this term, they will need to pick up a lot more points on the road.