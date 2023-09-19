Man City 'here for business to get the trophy back again'

Former Manchester City midfielder Jim Whitley said the "quality shone through" for Pep Guardiola's side in their comeback win over Red Star Belgrade.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester after the game, Whitley said: "They came in as heavy favourites and even though they were 1-0 down at half-time they were playing so well.

"It just shows they are the champions, they’re here for business to get the trophy back again and they showed the type of football they can play. It just needs patience.

"They were far too good, looked after the ball too well and their quality shone through in the end.

"It’s very difficult for man of the match but I have to say Alvarez. He has been particularly brilliant in midfield but there were so many performances, from Rodri to Foden, Diaz at the back and Walker. But I think Alvarez with the goals."

