Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist says the opening 18-3 defeat to South Africa in Marseille was an opportunity missed.

"I thought we matched them physically really well, when we had the ball we were a bit inaccurate, you need to be accurate, it's tough, it's a slippy ball, it's a blitz defence, one of the best defences you'll come up against.

"We're frustrated because we knew the opportunities we'd have against that defence, but we weren't able to execute, that's all on us. We lost a couple of line-outs we shouldn't have, on the whole didn't quite click in attack.

"I don't think we started at our best, but the way we defended, dug-in, the way our set-piece stood up in the first half, I went in at half-time believing we'd win that Test match.

"We'd shown we could cope with the power game, we knew we'd have to attack better in the second half and we never did that."

Gilchrist was part of the Scotland squad who lost their opening match in the 2019 World Cup but thinks this year's squad can recover and progress.

"We fully believe we can get out of this pool - we knew today was a big opportunity, an opportunity missed now.

"We'll dust ourselves down and know that if we win three Test matches we can get out of the pool. We've been here before, we need to draw on that experience. I'm sure you'll see a better version of us in the next game."