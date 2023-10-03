Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The Brighton academy system has received much praise over the past few seasons for the number of players it has produced, from Ben White to Robert Sanchez to Evan Ferguson.

And while the conveyor belt of talent has been impressive, there has been something of a missing piece. Every one of those success stories had arrived from elsewhere: White after being released by Southampton, Sanchez from Levante, Ferguson from Bohemians, for whom he made his first-team debut aged just 14.

It is many years since the Albion brought through a Sussex born-and-bred player. Even Solly March and Lewis Dunk do not really count. March was signed from non-league Lewes at 17 and Dunk only ended up at Brighton because he left Wimbledon after being unable to commit to travelling to Milton Keynes following the Dons' controversial move.

Which is why there is a fair amount of excitement surrounding the emergence of Jack Hinshelwood. The 18-year-old made his first Premier League start in the 6-1 defeat by Aston Villa and did not look out of place, no mean feat given the shambles going on around him.

Hinshelwood has been at Brighton since under-eight level. His dad, Adam, was a popular defender having come through the academy himself in the Withdean days. His great uncle, Martin, fulfilled numerous roles with the Albion, including a brief spell as manager and a longer, distinguished period as director of football.

Roberto de Zerbi is a big fan and with Brighton having such a busy schedule with their Europa League commitments, Hinshelwood seems likely to get further opportunities in the coming months.

Remember the name because he has the potential to be a rare footballing star from Good Old Sussex by the Sea.