Kyogo Furuhashi: From early rejection to Andres Iniesta partnership & Celtic stardom

When Postecoglou swapped Japan for Glasgow in June 2021, he was faced with a gargantuan Celtic rebuild. The first piece of the jigsaw - and arguably still the most important - was the £4.6m signing of Kyogo.

Celtic were still reeling from the chaos and calamity of the failed 10-in-a-row season. With Odsonne Edouard soon to depart, the club needed a striker to hang their hopes upon.

Enter Kyogo, who has come to embody the Postecoglou project with his exhaustive work-rate, dynamism, and quality.

The striker ended his debut campaign in Scotland with 20 goals in 33 games, despite missing three-and-a-half months with a hamstring injury.

This term he has kicked on again. In big games, Kyogo comes up with big goals.

