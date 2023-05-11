Arsenal's biggest disappointment this season

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

We have had a fantastic season so far with many positives, including consistently being at the top of the table. Our biggest disappointment is that we were not able to get a win over our title rivals Manchester City in our home or away fixtures.

If we had been able to get three points against Pep Guardiola's side in one of these fixtures it would have kept us in control of the title race. However, we are now hoping that City will drop points in order for us to win the Premier League.

With the fantastic fight that we have been showing, and after competing with the likes of City, it will be heartbreaking to not win the title this season.

Our players and management have worked hard and I believe we deserve to be Premier League champions.

