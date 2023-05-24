BBC Radio London's Phil Parry says there are some "big decisions" ahead for Crystal Palace this summer, not least the future of Roy Hodgson and whether he will remain as the club's manager.

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March and has led Palace, then in relegation trouble, well clear of the bottom three.

Speaking to The Far Post Podcast, Parry said: "Palace have got some big decisions to make. There are different elements to the ownership structure, so you do wonder who comes out on top as to what decision is made.

"Roy for another year with maybe a plan to bring - is it Paddy McCarthy and coaching staff - underneath him and Ray [Lewington] to learn the ropes?

"If you were to say 'you can mentor the next manager', is that also a role he possibly would like? Because he loves the club, it's his club."

McCarthy stepped in as caretaker boss after Patrick Vieira's departure and has been working alongside Hodgson since the former England manager's return.

Former Charlton defender Steve Brown added: "I'll take that one step further than Phil - they might already have the guy next to him in the technical area in Paddy McCarthy. He was very animated on the sidelines [at Fulham on Saturday], he was very involved.

"I wonder if Paddy is in the eyeline of Palace's owners, Roy takes it for another year with Paddy next to him, and then the natural progression at the end of that season is Paddy takes full reign. That potentially could be in the pipeline, or they go completely elsewhere.

"It would be unthinkable to me, having seen what Roy's done previously and this year, to not have him around. Whether it's behind the scenes or in charge, I think he's going to be at the football club. Whether he wants it or not is two different things."

