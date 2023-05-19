Southampton boss Ruben Selles says the club will make a decision on his future after the final game of the season when a "review" takes place but indicated "if possible" he wants to remain as manager.

The 39-year-old took charge in February following the sacking of Nathan Jones but could not steer the Saints away from relegation from the Premier League after 11 consecutive seasons in the division.

Selles also indicated he does not want to work under a new manager.

"The first question is if I want to stay as a coach if I am not the manager...absolutely not," Selles said.

"If someone has a doubt you can put it there and if they don't know through me they can read it in the media. I will try to make my career as a manager, here if it is possible and if not here then in another place.

"I don't think it's insensitive, it is what it is, if I don't want people to talk about it I should win more football matches, I know the business, that's how it is.

"We will talk with the club and make a review after the Liverpool game and that is what I am expecting. Then if the club wants to make any movement with or without me I expect them to communicate with me before being made public."