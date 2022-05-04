Andy: Rangnick was brought in to install a correct attitude, commitment and a strategy to a bunch of overpaid and overrated players. That's what a manager is brought in to implement as the basic mindset/philosophy of each player/team to build on. He did NOTHING of the sort. Another complete waste of time - lucky old you, Austria!

Andrew: His time has been underwhelming and the team have probably gone backwards, but is it really a surprise? Disillusioned, under-performing players; a dysfunctional board; half a season to make an impact? Pep or Klopp couldn’t have done much better.

Mark: I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving was the right thing, but the interim move was always going to be a disaster. Interims in any business, never mind a football club, usually are. Rangnick didn't live up to the hype either. But it's clear there are huge structural issues to be addressed through the whole club, so not entirely his fault.

Dominic: Ralf achieved 100% exactly what was needed. He is intelligent. Unrestrained. He has been able to explain the obvious failings of players and the club without any concern for his job. United have no right to be in the Champions League. Ralf spoke like a fan. The players can’t press, sprint, pass. I thank Ralf for his honesty, dignity and knowledge.