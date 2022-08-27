St Mirren v Hibernian: Team news

St Mirren stick with the same team that thrashed Dundee United 3-0 last week.

Midfielder Alex Gogic is on the bench after returning to the club on a two-year deal.

Hibs make two changes from the 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Defender Marijan Cabraja and forward Christian Doidge start, with midfield pair Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson dropping out.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has joined on loan from Huddersfield Town, and takes his place on the bench with David Marshall still preferred in goal.