Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Wales and Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, says he moved to Juventus from Arsenal in 2019 after a contract he had agreed to with the Gunners "was no longer there". (Times - subscription required), external

