We've been asking for your thoughts on the summer arrival of Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium.

Here's a sample:

Michael: I think it's a great deal for us for the money. Yes, he'll be on high wages, but no-one will talk about that if he scores the goals we all expect.

Chris: Brilliant signing for the club. We sold Ferran Torres for £47m in January and, with the £9.5m from United for signing Sancho, we have signed one of the two most sought-after young forwards in the world for peanuts in the current market. Any other club in the world would have wanted to sign him and I can’t wait to see him line up with KDB, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

Will: A hugely significant signing for City. We've sorely missed Sergio Aguero and have needed a natural goalscorer for a while now. So many missed chances recently. I'm unsure of Haaland's work ethic, but his stats prove so much ability. Will be fascinating to see what Pep has in mind.

Hisham: A good addition to a great team. Perfect timing to motivate other strikers to work harder and earn playing time. Looking forward to next season already.

Freddie: I don’t think it is a good signing, not sure he is good enough for us and won’t fit into how Manchester City play. It is also important to mention that we have Julian Alvarez coming in the summer and I don’t want him to be wasted.

Have your say on Haaland here