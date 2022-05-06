West Ham's European adventure may have come to a disappointing end on Thursday - but how do you reflect on their run in the competition overall?

The Hammers secured brilliant victories against both Sevilla and Lyon en route to the semi-finals, providing some of the most memorable moments for Hammers fans in many years.

So what's your overriding emotion now? Struggling to shake off the disappointment of not reaching the final? Or proud to have made it this far?

Let us know your views here