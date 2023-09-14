Motherwell v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have won three of their last four home league games versus St Mirren (D1), including their last two in a row.

St Mirren’s only win in their last nine league meetings with Motherwell (D4 L4) was in January of last season (1-0).

Motherwell have won each of their last three league games, last winning four on the spin in February 2019 – a run of six under now St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson.

St Mirren remain unbeaten in this season’s Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), although the Buddies have only won one of their last six away league games (D2 L3).