Simon Stone, BBC Sport

With Antony not available for selection, Jadon Sancho in dispute with manager Erik ten Hag and Mason Mount out injured, Manchester United are suddenly down on numbers in the attacking department.

It was being reported they were considering a move for out-of-contract former Aston Villa and Everton forward Anwar El Ghazi, whose deal at PSV Eindhoven was terminated at the beginning of the month.

However, it is understood United will not be making a move for the 28-year-old, who has two caps for the Netherlands.