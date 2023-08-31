Man City v Fulham: Pick of the stats

After winning back-to-back matches at Etihad Stadium in April 2008 and April 2009, Fulham are winless in their past 12 visits to Manchester City in all competitions (D2 L10). They have lost the past nine in a row by an aggregate score of 27-2.

Manchester City are looking to win their opening four matches in a top-flight season for the eighth time and the first since 2016-17. They have only gone on to win the title on one of those previous seven occasions, however, doing so in 2011-12 under Roberto Mancini.

Fulham have had a player sent off in each of their past two Premier League games, one more than in the entirety of last season. Despite having the joint-most red cards this season (two), only Manchester City (23) have conceded fewer fouls than Fulham (24) among teams to play three games so far this season.