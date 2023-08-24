Michail Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast that Raheem Sterling was back on top form and did not deserve to be on the losing side for Chelsea against West Ham on Sunday: "He was unreal. After the game, we were calling him 'Sonic' because I've not seen a man move that quickly with a football. It was madness. He was driving everywhere.

"It's the best game I've ever seen him play, he was on fire. He didn't deserve to be on the losing team at all."

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast from BBC Sounds, Antonio's co-presenter and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson added: "In training with him [with England], he's one of the sharpest players. Him and Marcus [Rashford] are so sharp at changing direction and things like that, it's incredible."

