On new signing Romeo Lavia: "We all know him, his quality, his profile. I think it’s perfect player for this project. We are excited and so happy to have him in the squad."

On Moises Caicedo: "To add this type of player like Moises, Romeo and all these fantastic players signing. We need to congratulate the work of the club. It’s an amazing thing and a very exciting moment and project for the club."

On the news that Reece James will be out injured for a 'few weeks': " It’s a sad moment as he’s our captain and he was so excited to be a captain and was full of energy. We are going to assess him day by day and as soon as possible he will be with the team."

On attacking replacements: "I think all of the clubs are in the same market as us. At the same time we are keeping one or two or eyes on Armando Broja as we cannot forget him and stop him and bring in a profile of player that will stop his evolution. He can be a really important player for Chelsea."

Chelsea have let goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga join Real Madrid on loan and Pochettino was asked if the club will sign a new player in that position: "We are thinking on that. We are thinking that on all the situations and the possibilities on the market. The club is open and assesses all the options. We are exploring all the situations in the market and there is still not a decision."

On the match against West Ham: "They have very good team and they did a great job last season they lift a trophy. They are really confident and it will be a tough game."