Lask 1-3 Liverpool: Key stats

Liverpool have won each of the four games in which they have gone behind in all competitions this season (four games behind), as many times as they managed in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign (25 games behind).

Mohamed Salah has scored 42 goals in major European competition for Liverpool, the joint-most of any player for an English club, level with Thierry Henry for Arsenal.

Salah has either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 games in all competitions for Liverpool, his outright best run of games with goal involvements for the Reds.

At 17 years 314 days old, Ben Doak became the third youngest player to start a European match for Liverpool, after Raheem Sterling (17 years, 259 days) and Michael Owen (17 years, 276 days).