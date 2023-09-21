Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live "there are plenty of positives to take" for the Seagulls despite losing 3-2 to AEK Athens in their European debut: "AEK were a very tough test, they burst onto the game, they took the lead. Brighton fought back on a couple of occasions and showed a lot of character and ultimately the goal that has won the game is a real fluke. It’s ricocheted off Jason Steele, back onto the striker and into the back of the net.

"You have to deal with that and Brighton pushed right to the very end. They controlled the game all through the second half and into added time and they deserved something out of the game.

"But there are plenty of positives to take. They will go away from this and it’s about recovering now for the Premier League."

Former Albion midfielder Warren Aspinall told BBC Radio Sussex he was disappointed by what he saw from Roberto De Zerbi's side: "It's not the start Brighton wanted. I thought from the start the passing was off, the two strikers made the same runs and the wide players didn’t do enough in wide areas.

"If I’m really honest it’s what we deserved. We didn’t create many chances and we come away with no points. AEK Athens did a good job on us. We couldn’t break them down and when you’re under pressure you have to think of a different way and we couldn’t tonight. Sometimes you need to play differently.

"All three goals could have been prevented and it was a poor start in the competition. It’s a night to forget."