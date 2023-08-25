Moyes on Mavropanos, Kudus and Brighton
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Brighton on Saturday.
Here is the best of what the West Ham boss has had to say:
Moyes is "really pleased" with new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos but he isn't available for the next match: "No he's not fit, he had a couple of injuries when he came in which has slowed things down, so he's not available."
Moyes said he "noticed" Mohammed Kudus' hat-trick for Ajax on Thursday, but won't comment on his links to West Ham.
On more potential incomings: "We'll see what we can get, the club are working hard and being supportive. I said last week I believe we'll add a few players, and I still believe that."
On Ben Johnson, who's been linked with a move away from the Hammers, Moyes said: "He's a good boy, I really like him, we certainly don't want to lose him if we can help it. We really do want him to stay."
On tomorrow's opponents Brighton: "They're in really good form, and we'll have to play extremely well to get a result. There's a first for everything, so let's hope this is the one. We've got a chance to see if we can beat them."
Moyes on the mentality in the West Ham camp so far this season: "I think the two new singings have given a huge lift in the camp, and they've also added some different qualities. I think there's been a huge buzz, and the result [against Chelsea] was incredible."