David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Brighton on Saturday.

Here is the best of what the West Ham boss has had to say:

Moyes is "really pleased" with new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos but he isn't available for the next match: "No he's not fit, he had a couple of injuries when he came in which has slowed things down, so he's not available."

Moyes said he "noticed" Mohammed Kudus' hat-trick for Ajax on Thursday, but won't comment on his links to West Ham.

On more potential incomings: "We'll see what we can get, the club are working hard and being supportive. I said last week I believe we'll add a few players, and I still believe that."

On Ben Johnson, who's been linked with a move away from the Hammers, Moyes said: "He's a good boy, I really like him, we certainly don't want to lose him if we can help it. We really do want him to stay."

On tomorrow's opponents Brighton: "They're in really good form, and we'll have to play extremely well to get a result. There's a first for everything, so let's hope this is the one. We've got a chance to see if we can beat them."

Moyes on the mentality in the West Ham camp so far this season: "I think the two new singings have given a huge lift in the camp, and they've also added some different qualities. I think there's been a huge buzz, and the result [against Chelsea] was incredible."

