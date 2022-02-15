Tuesday talking point: The line between madness & genius

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Marcelo Bielsa's face is painted large on the side of a house near Hyde Park in Leeds. It is accompanied by the words: "A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph."

In his nearly four-season spell at Leeds, Bielsa has often made a mockery of another phrase: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

In the two games last week we saw both the madness and the genius of Bielsa.

The persistence with playing Dan James up front paid off spectacularly with a fantastic performance by the Welshman at Villa Park. It was the kind of improvement in performance that we have seen from many players under the tutelage of the Argentine.

But at Goodison in the following game it felt like the genius had strayed into madness. Is there any other coach in world football who would substitute Raphinha, a Brazilian star in the making, for Tyler Roberts, a man who has two Premier League goals in over two thousand minutes at half-time? Roberts is not responsible for Leeds' poor form, but the contrast in these players is beyond stark.

Bielsa has overcome every difficult moment at the club so far, but Saturday's defeat felt like a massive low - his ideas simply didn't work.

The biggest game of the season is next and, with more difficult matches to come, the pressure is on for his ideas to triumph again.