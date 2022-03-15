Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

One of the talking points of the upcoming summer window will be if Wolves can keep hold of Ruben Neves. Well, it won't be easy. The 25-year-old has stepped up his performances this season and is now on a different level to where we have seen him before.

Neves put the cherry on the cake in the 4-0 win over Watford last Thursday with a sublime, dinked finish and topped off the week with the assist for Conor Coady's winner at Everton. In both of these situations Neves was picking up positions in the attacking third which we hadn't seen him in before.

Some Wolves fans could argue that Nuno Espirito Santo held Neves back last season with the deep defensive line and negative approach. We're starting to see the opposite with Bruno Lage this season. Neves is driving forward with the ball and completely dominating games alongside Joao Moutinho.

However, his contract is getting shorter. This summer Neves only has two years left on his current deal at Molineux and Wolves will want to make sure they don't get involved in another contract nightmare like they did with Adama Traore this season. Do Wolves need to get European football to keep Neves? Promise to improve the playing squad? Only time will tell.