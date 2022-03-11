Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

While Chelsea's future off the pitch is precarious right now, it was pretty much business as usual on it.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta spoke before the game about "this not being a normal day", while boss Thomas Tuchel talked about "a lot of noise" around the club.

Yet any concerns Tuchel might have had about the day's off-field developments seeping on to the pitch were quickly dispelled as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount.

Kai Havertz's 90th-minute strike sealed the Blues' 10th away win of the season and strengthened their grip on third place.

For Norwich, with the flag of Ukraine flying at Carrow Road, it was a spirited second-half performance, but ultimately this was another hard-luck tale in a season of hard-luck tales for Dean Smith's side.

Having got to half-time having conceded only two goals, they came out fighting in the second period but, despite Teemu Pukki's penalty, they were unable to avoid a 19th top-flight defeat of the campaign.

The result leaves them five points from safety with just 10 games left.