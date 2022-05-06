Rangnick and Ten Hag to speak when season ends

Ralf Rangnick said he is yet to speak to incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and that conversations will happen when the season ends.

The interim boss said: "We will definitely speak at the end of the season.

"Both Erik and myself want to have our full focus on the outstanding games. He has another three games to play and will obviously do everything to win the league in the Netherlands.

"We have agreed we will have a chat and speak about everything at the end of the season."

Rangnick said his own focus is on United's remaining games and seeing the season out strongly.

He said: "In these past two games - two home games - we got four points against Chelsea and Brentford.

"We spoke already after the Brentford game that it was one of our best games in possession of the ball, and also one of our best games in the past six months.

"I am positive the team will try to play on the same level tomorrow against Brighton, and in two weeks' time against Crystal Palace.

"Once again, this is our job and what I liked about the game is you could see that they had fun playing together, that they were enjoying themselves on the pitch. This is exactly the kind of approach we need tomorrow as well."