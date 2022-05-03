Romero and Son picked out by Garth

Romero: For Spurs' important second goal against Leicester, the Argentine defender's first tackle went through Patson Daka like a knife through butter, while his second challenge left Caglar Soyuncu reeling on the ground without so much as an ounce of sympathy from referee Jon Moss.

Both tackles by Romero were quite brilliant, totally legitimate and straight out of a 1980s coaching manual.

The challenges resulted in Son getting his first goal.

The South Korean needed no help at all with his second. Just when you thought the art of tackling was leaving the English game for good, Romero with the help of Moss gave us all hope.

Son: Two goals by Son Heung-min may have put Spurs momentarily back into the top four but if they don't stay there, speculation will inevitably return over the future of Antonio Conte and Harry Kane.

Tottenham's refusal in the summer to 'take the money and run' is starting to look like bad business.

Son is quite capable of taking over Kane's mantle, the question is how long can Spurs keep Conte when he is constantly being linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Top four is vital if Spurs are to keep the Italian.

As for Son, he is going nowhere.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week