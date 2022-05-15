'Raphinha make me smile'
After their injury-time equaliser Leeds lapped the Elland Road pitch to salute their fans for the final time this season.
One supporter passed a homemade sign which read 'Raphinha make me smile' to the players.
Kalvin Phillips seemed to appreciate it, as did Raphinha.
Both smiled. That sounds like a result.
What would Leeds give for a similarly upbeat result at Brentford next week?
😊 Here for this wholesome content! pic.twitter.com/8gg8xTVWw3— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2022
