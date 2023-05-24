Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has a big smile on his face as he speaks to BBC Sportsound after what he thinks was "a brilliant game".

"We had a right go," he said. "We went for the game while respecting Celtic's quality and in the second half, we were the dominant side on and off the ball."

On Jake Doyle-Hayes red being downrgaded to a yellow he added: "I'm pleased VAR provided us with the right decision."

Ahead of this weekend's Edinburgh Derby he said: "We play our way.

"We'll do what we are doing and we'll try and impose ourselves on a good Hearts side. It's a tight pitch, the atmosphere will be absolutely electric and we have quality.

"I think the boys will feel confident going into the game and feel like they are in form but it is a one-off shoot-out and we want to make sure we come out on the right side of it."