Fulham are an "asset to the Premier League", says former Charlton defender Steve Brown, who hopes they can "improve" and "go again" next season.

Marco Silva's side are certain to finish 10th in their first year back in the top flight, regardless of their result on the final day at Manchester United.

Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "I've enjoyed watching Fulham this year, they are entertaining. They're very easy on the eye, they're good and entertaining to watch.

"Marco Silva has done an incredible job and they're the sort of club you want to stay in the the Premier League. I love the ground, I love the way they play football and the recruitment has been great.

"I hope they improve over the summer and go again because they're an asset to the Premier League."

