Van Veen touch 'Zidane-esque'

Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

The star man in my latest Team of the Week is Motherwell's talismanic striker Kevin van Veen.

25 goals for the season so far, but that is just part of the story. He has an imagination that lights up games and his touch is ridiculous - dare I say it, almost Zidane-esque at times.

Then when we have the gloriously idiosyncratic goal celebration. Pretending to sleep on the turf for 20 odd seconds after scoring is exactly the sort of off-beat, odd-ball behaviour we want from a footballing maverick enjoying a triumphant flourish in the autumn of his career.

Van Veen is rightfully a hero for Motherwell fans but I think it’s fair to say he’s become a cult hero for fans of football throughout Scotland who just enjoy watching him play.

He will be 32 on 1 June, and he has another year on his contract at Motherwell, but it will be fascinating to see what unfolds in the next chapter of the Kevin Van Veen story - and which clubs come knocking on the Fir Park doors looking to sign a player of proven quality.