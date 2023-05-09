Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Forest couldn't have chosen a better time to complete successive home wins for the first time this season.

Their past 12 points have all come at the City Ground and 15 out of 16 since their only away win, at Southampton, in January.

The importance of the fans to their club's season cannot be understated. Manager Steve Cooper mentions it in nearly every set of programme notes. While not particularly intimidating for the opposition, it is manic in favour of the hosts.

At the final whistle the noise was intense. The Queen anthem Don't Stop Me Now was greeted with scarf-twirling electricity after Cooper and his players had been given a jubilant send-off.

Of course, it takes more than an atmosphere to keep a team up and there is plenty of jeopardy in the games that follow against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Morgan Gibbs-White, though, is starting to show why Forest spent £42.5m on him with consistently good performances.

And while Awoniyi's six goals is hardly evidence of a free-scoring frontman, the confidence gained from his first-half efforts bodes well for the next few weeks and can only help Forest in the battles ahead.