Frank Lampard is not willing to assume Chelsea will bounce straight back to their former glories next season.

There has been a received wisdom that the Blues cannot under-perform as badly next year as they have this season given their squad and resources, and that they will therefore be challenging for the top four once again.

However, the interim boss is not as bullish on their chances.

"I think it will be challenging," he said. "The Premier League moves on very fast and everyone is moving on.

"You see the emergence of Newcastle, Brighton, Aston Villa... these are teams getting themselves into the equation.

"My experience is that it is not always an overnight remedy. If you switch it off, it is not easy to switch back on."

He does believe Chelsea are implementing the right structure behind the scenes and, as he prepares to take charge of his final two games, he says he has valued working alongside sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

"The dialogue has been really good from the moment I came," he said. "I've appreciated that.

"It is a big job to bring Chelsea back and the responsibility is not all theirs, but they will play an important role in it.

"Clubs that are doing well all have an alignment of thinking that runs through. That will be a work in progress for us and could be a longer picture, a bit more of a process."

