Roberto de Zerbi said Evan Ferguson can improve a lot with Brighton and believes the club is a good environment for young players like him.

Ferguson has reportedly agreed an extension with Albion that will keep him at the club until 2028.

When asked about this, the Italian said: "It’s important for us, very important news.

"He can improve a lot with us. Brighton have the right conditions for young players and he's still 18. We can’t forget that.

"It’s good news. I think he is playing very well, and playing Manchester United was bad for us without him.

"He has different qualities; he can give us different solutions in the last 20 to 30 metres."

Ferguson has missed Brighton's past two games because of injury and is unlikely to be risked against Nottingham Forest.

De Zerbi added: "It’s too early to think about the first XI - we will see tomorrow. There are big problems. With Ferguson, I don’t want to take any risk with him.

"We have another nine games and maybe he can be important for the last eight if there is some risk."