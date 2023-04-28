Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Saturday, May 20 will now kick-off at 12:30 BST.

It was previously scheduled for 15:00, but has been moved at the request of the local authority and police due to a Beyoncé concert taking place at Murrayfield that evening.

The changed kick-off time now allows the game to be shown on Hearts' television channel as a pay-per-view game, as it no longer falls under the Uefa ban on live games being shown in the UK between 14:45 and 17:15.